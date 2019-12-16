In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown coming

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In a surprise visit to Afghanistan, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump will announce an American troop drawdown this week, which could begin before the end of the year.

Graham said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current 12,000. He said Afghanistan's National Security Forces are up to the task of defending their country.

Still, Graham has opposed a full U.S. troop withdrawal.

Speaking in Kabul, he said America's withdrawal from Afghanistan has to be “condition based" and the Taliban have to be held to the promises they make during peace talks.

Peace negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban resumed last week but have been “paused" following an attack Wednesday outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

The attack killed two Afghans and wounded 70 others. Five U.S. soldiers were slightly injured.