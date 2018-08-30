IAEA says Iran continues to meet nuclear obligations

VIENNA (AP) — The United Nations' atomic watchdog says Iran continues to comply with the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers, even after the withdrawal of the United States.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states Thursday and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has stayed with key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

It says the agency had access to all sites in Iran that it needed to visit and that inspectors confirmed Iran has kept within limits of heavy water and low-enriched uranium stockpiles.

After the U.S. unilaterally pulled out in May, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China reaffirmed their commitment to the deal, offering economic incentives in exchange for nuclear curbs.