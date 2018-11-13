Hundreds attend memorial for missionary slain in Cameroon

Members of the community attend the memorial service for Charles Wesco on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Community Baptist Church in South Bend, Ind. Wesco died Oct. 30 after he was shot in the head during fighting between armed separatists and soldiers in Cameroon. Wesco was sitting with his wife, Stephanie, in a car being driven by another missionary when he was shot. (Robert Franklin /South Bend Tribune via AP) less Members of the community attend the memorial service for Charles Wesco on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Community Baptist Church in South Bend, Ind. Wesco died Oct. 30 after he was shot in the head during ... more Photo: Robert Franklin, AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a northern Indiana church to remember a missionary who was killed in Cameroon two weeks after arriving there with his wife and their eight children.

Charles Wesco died Oct. 30 after he was shot in the head during fighting between armed separatists and soldiers in the West African nation. The Mishawaka man was sitting with his wife, Stephanie, in a car being driven by another missionary when he was shot.

Wesco was the older brother of Republican state Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola (o-see-O'-la).

The South Bend Tribune reports that during Monday's memorial service at South Bend's Community Baptist Church, fellow missionary Tom Needham told mourners that Wesco's widow has already forgiven her husband's killer, saying she "has no bitterness in her soul against anyone."

