Huawei expects no relief from US sanctions but is confident

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei says he expects no relief from U.S. export curbs due to the political climate in Washington but expressed confidence the company will thrive because it is developing its own technology.

Ren Zhengfei also said Tuesday he doesn't want relief from the U.S. sanctions if it requires China to make concessions in a tariff war, even if that means his daughter, who is under house arrest in Canada on U.S. criminal charges, faces a longer legal struggle.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ren said Huawei expects U.S. curbs on most technology sales to go ahead despite Monday's announcement of a second 90-day delay. He said no one in Washington would risk standing up for the company.