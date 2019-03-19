Haiti parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Henry Ceant has been thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote prompted by government dysfunction and inability to quash inflation, blackouts and frequent opposition protests that have paralyzed the country.

The Chamber of Deputies voted 93-6, with three abstaining, on Monday to replace Ceant as soon as President Jovenel Moise and the heads of parliament's two houses agree on a replacement. Until then, Ceant and his Cabinet will remain in place with limited powers, raising the prospect of even rockier government performance.

Moise and Ceant have had frequent disagreements that have hampered Ceant's ability to carry out his constitutional duty to run the state.

Ceant has held office since July, when his predecessor was removed for mismanagement of the end of subsidized oil aid from Venezuela.