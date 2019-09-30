Haiti braces for new protest, demands that leader resign

John Carey, 21-years-old, who was injured during Friday's protests, poses for photos in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Haitian opposition leaders are calling for a nationwide push Monday to block streets, paralyze the economy and push President Jovenel Moise from power, and tens of thousands of their dedicated young supporters are expected to heed their call.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Opposition leaders are calling for a nationwide push Monday to block streets and paralyze Haiti's economy as they press for President Jovenel Moïse to give up power, and tens of thousands of their dedicated young supporters are expected to heed the call.

People stood in lines all day Sunday under a brutal sun to get water, gasoline and other basic supplies before the next round of protests that many worried would turn more violent than a demonstration Friday during which several homes and businesses were burned as police fired tear gas at protesters.

Several people have died in the past three weeks amid the political clashes.