Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor fears for his life

Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, poses for a photo during an interview in Guatemala City, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Sandoval said President Jimmy Morales' government has done everything possible to block his investigations into high-level corruption, including of the president himself.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity who helped put three former presidents and a raft of other officials behind bars says current President Jimmy Morales has made the country's fight against corruption a joke and he fears for his safety.

Juan Francisco Sandoval says the office he leads has only a fraction of the investigative power it once had. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sandoval said Wednesday that Morales' government has done everything to block his investigations into high-level corruption, including of the president himself.

Sandoval worked under internationally praised chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana until last May. Aldana now seeks the presidency and was replaced by a new chief prosecutor chosen by Morales.

Sandoval says he hopes to present at least five high-impact cases by September.