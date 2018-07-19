Growing extremism threatens Mali's July 29 elections

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — As deadly attacks by extremists become more brazen in Mali, officials and citizens fear this month's presidential election will be at risk from growing insecurity.

A branch of al-Qaida even set off a car bomb at the headquarters of a new West African counterterror force late last month, further destabilizing central Mali as extremist groups expand from remote northern regions where they have had strongholds for years.

A more assertive response by Mali's security forces has led to accusations of extrajudicial killings, while neighbors turn on each other amid suspicions of joining extremist groups.

At least 289 civilians including young children have been killed in communal violence this year, with some burned alive in their homes or killed while hiding in mosques, the United Nations said this month.