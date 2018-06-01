Greek official says deal with Macedonia unlikely within days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek government official said Friday that prospects are receding for an agreement within days on the name dispute that has soured relations between Greece and Macedonia for 27 years.

The official said Macedonia appears unprepared to comply with an initial framework agreed by the two neighboring countries' foreign ministers earlier this month.

Greece argues that Macedonia's name implies claims on the neighboring Greek province of Macedonia. Macedonia denies that. The dispute has frustrated Macedonia's efforts to join NATO and the European Union, both of which Greece belongs to.

The Greek official also said that a planned phone call between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev "will most likely be deferred."

A Macedonian government official said that the Greek official's comments amounted to "speculation."

"Responsible political behavior by all political factors in both countries is of the greatest benefit and serves the interest of finding a solution," he said.

Both officials spoke on the customary condition of anonymity.

Zaev had said his phone call with Tsipras would take place by Friday. He also said that Skopje and Athens have never been closer to an agreement on the dispute.