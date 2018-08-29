Greek ferry fire sends smoke billowing, but all aboard safe
A firefighting vessel throws water as smoke rises from the Eleftherios Venizelos ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athen Wednesday, Aug. 29 2018. The passenger ferry with hundreds of passengers and crew arrived early Wednesday at the port of Piraeus after a fire broke out while the vessel was en route to the island of Crete, Greek coast guard said. less
Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say 875 passengers have safely disembarked from a ferry after a fire broke out as it sailed from the island of Crete to the mainland.
The fire on the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry started in the parking bay and was put out after activating an automatic extinguishing mechanism. It still left smoke billowing out of the ship for several hours before it reached the Port of Piraeus, near Athens.
The Merchant Marine Ministry and Greek ferry operator ANEK said all 141 crew members on board were also all unharmed.