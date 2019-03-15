Greece backs Bolivian leader's call for Venezuela dialogue

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, shakes hands with Bolivia's President Evo Morales after their press conference at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Friday, March 15, 2019. Bolivia's left-wing president on Thursday compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to an erstwhile colonial viceroy and spoke out against any military intervention in the troubled country.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is backing calls by Bolivia for a negotiated settlement to the severe political and financial crisis in Venezuela.

Many European Union member countries are among 50 nations, including the United States, which are backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido against embattled President Nicolas Maduro. Those EU countries want a presidential election to resolve Venezuela's problems.

But Tsipras' Syriza party has friendly ties with left-wing parties in South America and has expressed support for Maduro.

Bolivian President Evo Morales wants Tsipras to press the EU to push for talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition as a way out of the crisis.

Morales met with Tsipras in Athens on Friday during a rare trip to Europe.