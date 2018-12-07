Greece: More than 100 people detained during rioting

Hooded youths throw petrol bombs at riot police in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, a haven for extreme leftists and anarchists, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 after a rally commemorating the killing of a 15-year old student back in 2008. Demonstrators in Greece threw firebombs and pelted police with rocks Thursday as marches on the 10th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager degenerated into violence. less Hooded youths throw petrol bombs at riot police in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, a haven for extreme leftists and anarchists, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 after a rally commemorating the killing of a 15-year ... more Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP Photo: Yorgos Karahalis, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Greece: More than 100 people detained during rioting 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say more than 100 people were detained during rioting in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki following events marking the 10th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

Police said Friday that 66 people were detained in Athens during the violence that began Thursday afternoon, with 13 of those arrested.

Another 15 people were arrested in Thessaloniki after 52 people who had been detained.

In Athens, protesters had set up burning barricades and pelted police with firebombs, rocks and fireworks, with police responding with tear gas, stun grenades and a water cannon.

The Dec. 6, 2008 death of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades, with the violence spreading to cities across the country for two weeks.