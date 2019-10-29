https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/German-economy-minister-falls-leaving-stage-at-IT-14570344.php
German economy minister falls leaving stage at IT event
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy minister has fallen as he left a stage during an event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project.
Peter Altmaier stumbled on steps and appeared to fall head-first as he left the stage after giving a speech at the event Tuesday in Dortmund.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Altmaier was significantly hurt.
