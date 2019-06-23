Georgia: Protests held by parliament for 4th straight day

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have convened outside the Georgian parliament building, calling for the resignation of the interior minister and for changes in the election code.

The demonstration on Sunday marked the fourth straight day of anti-government protests that also focus on Russian control of two Georgian separatist territories.

The first protest was sparked by the presence of a Russian delegation in parliament. It erupted violently as demonstrators tried to storm the building and police fired rubber bullets and water cannons. More than 240 people were injured.

Demonstrators want the interior minister to resign over the forceful police response and vow to continue protesting.

Activist Salome Ugulava said Sunday: "The only hope for the government is that people will get tired of the protest," adding "these people are not going to get tired."