Gandhi scion comes into his own as India polls near finish

FILE - In this March 1, 2019 file photo, India's Congress party President Rahul Gandhi attends a public rally in Mumbai, India. It has taken 15 years for this politician to come of age. Political observers in India are examining whether the scion of the country’s most important modern political dynasty can retain a seat in Parliament and revive his party’s fortunes. With India’s marathon general election inching toward the finish line, opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is beginning to seem like more of a credible leader. But it’s unclear whether the 48-year-old has done enough to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. less FILE - In this March 1, 2019 file photo, India's Congress party President Rahul Gandhi attends a public rally in Mumbai, India. It has taken 15 years for this politician to come of age. Political observers in ... more Photo: Rajanish Kakade, AP Photo: Rajanish Kakade, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Gandhi scion comes into his own as India polls near finish 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — Political observers in India are watching to see whether the scion of the country's most important modern political dynasty can retain a seat in Parliament and revive his party's fortunes.

As India's marathon general election nears the finish line, opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is beginning to seem like more of a credible leader. But it's unclear whether the 48-year-old has done enough to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Critics accuse Gandhi — the son, grandson and great-grandson of Indian prime ministers — of being aloof. Modi derides him as the "shehzada," or prince.

But with small businesses and farmers hurt by some of Modi's signature policies, and mob attacks on Muslims on the rise, Gandhi and the secular politics the Congress party has long represented are resonating.