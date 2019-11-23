From air, pope greets leaders of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis has managed an airborne diplomatic dance by sending telegrams of greetings to the leaders of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as he flew through their airspace on his way from Thailand to Japan.

Francis made sure not to offend Beijing in the telegrams Saturday, making no mention of the Vatican’s continued diplomatic relations with self-ruled Taiwan or the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, now in their sixth month, though he did appeal for “well-being and peace” in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Papal protocol requires these telegrams be sent, and Francis has used them in the past to reach out to the Beijing government, which severed relations with the Holy See over five decades ago.

Francis is eager to unite China’s official and underground Catholic Churches despite tensions.