French court partially quashed charges against Lafarge

FILE - In this Nov.14, 2017 file photo, a site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris. A French court Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 has quashed the charges of "complicity in crimes against humanity" pressed against French cement company Lafarge yet said the judicial proceedings over Syria funding deals can continue. less FILE - In this Nov.14, 2017 file photo, a site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris. A French court Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 has quashed the charges of "complicity in crimes against humanity" pressed ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close French court partially quashed charges against Lafarge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — A French court has quashed the charges of "complicity in crimes against humanity" pressed against French cement company Lafarge, but says the judicial proceedings over Syria funding deals can continue.

A Paris appeal court maintained Thursday other charges against the company as a legal entity including financing a terrorist enterprise, violation of an embargo and endangering others.

Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 — allegedly including the Islamic State group — to guarantee safe passage for employees and to supply its plant in the war-torn country.

Eight officials with Lafarge were also handed charges for their alleged roles in the process.

The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge's merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker.