Former tennis star Boris Becker drops immunity claim

LONDON (AP) — Retired German tennis star Boris Becker has dropped his claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain.

The three-time Wimbledon champion had been claiming that his unpaid role as a sports attache for Central African Republic gave him immunity from bankruptcy rulings.

His lawyers argued in June that his work on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs meant he was covered by a 1961 convention on diplomatic relations. That assertion was abandoned Monday.

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He is selling some of his memorabilia including Wimbledon trophies to try to lower his debts.