Former comedian appointed Slovenia's premier designate

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A former comedian whose party finished second in Slovenia's parliamentary election has been appointed prime minister designate.

The political novice on the national stage, Marjan Sarec, who is forming a minority government consisting of five center-left parties, was backed in a 55-31 vote in Parliament on Friday.

The leftist parties have allied to sideline the top party in the June 3 parliamentary vote, the anti-immigrant right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party led by former prime minister Janez Jansa.

Jansa, an ally of Hungary's anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has failed to win support from other parliamentary groups for a right-leaning coalition in traditionally moderate Slovenia.

Analysts have predicted that Sarec's minority government likely would be unstable and won't last long.