Former Kosovo PM Haradinaj questioned at war crimes court

Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj arrives for a Kosovo tribunal, at the Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Kosovo's former prime minister has arrived for questioning at a special court investigating alleged war crimes by separatist fighters from the Kosovo Liberation Army two decades ago.

Ramush Haradinaj walked into the offices of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers on Wednesday morning without stopping to speak to reporters gathered outside the red brick building in The Hague.

Haradinaj resigned as prime minister a week ago ahead of his questioning at the court, which is looking into crimes against ethnic Serbs allegedly committed during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 war.

At the time of the war, Kosovo was a Serbian province and Haradinaj was a top commander of the separatist forces.

The court, which is part of the Kosovo judicial system, is declining comment on the questioning of Haradinaj.