Firefighters battle massive blaze at 200-year-old Rio museum
Peter Prengaman, Associated Press
Updated
Flames engulf the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. According to its website, the museum has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries. The museum is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro less
Photo: Leo Correa, AP
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A massive fire tore through a 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro late Sunday, lighting up the night and sending large plumes of smoke into the air.
Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio, which houses artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.
In a statement, the museum said the blaze began around 7:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire began after it had closed to the public, said the statement. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.
In a statement, President Michel Temer said it was "a sad day for all Brazilians."
"Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," said Temer.
According to the museum's website, it has more than 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and that many of its collections came from members of Brazil's royal family.
Connected to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the museum has expositions that include anthropology, archaeology and paleontology, among others.
The vice director of the museum, Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, told Globo news the museum suffered chronic underfunding.
"Everybody wants to be supportive now. We never had adequate support," he said.
Brazil has struggled to emerge from its worst recession in decades. The state of Rio de Janeiro has been particularly hard hit in recent years thanks to a combination of falling oil prices, mismanagement and massive corruption.
Sgt. Moises Torres from the state's firefighting headquarters said firefighters were working to put out the blaze.