Family of slain Chinese scholar holds memorial

This photo shows a box containing some of Yingying Zhang's possessions, and a photo of her during a memorial service, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Savoy, Ill. The family of Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar whose body was never recovered after her 2017 slaying gathered at a memorial service that included only her photograph and their own memories of her life. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette via AP)

SAVOY, Ill. (AP) — The family of a Chinese scholar whose body was never recovered after her 2017 slaying gathered at a memorial service that included only her photograph and their own memories of her life.

On Friday at a memorial service near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus where Yingying Zhang's attended school, her father spoke of a loving daughter who worked hard and would do anything to help others.

Ronggao Zhang didn't speak of his daughter's slaying, the trial of Brendt Christensen that ended last month with his conviction and life sentence or Wednesday's news conference when the family's attorneys explained why recovery of the remains believed to be buried in a landfill is unlikely. But he said his family's "number one wish" remains bringing her remains back to China for burial.