Experts fear 'snowball effect' as Iran abandons nuclear deal

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark "National Nuclear Day," in Tehran, Iran. As Iran prepares to break through limits set by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, each step narrows the time its leaders would need to have enough highly enriched uranium for an atomic bomb -- if they chose to build one. By Thursday, June 27, 2019, Iran says it will have over 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium in its possession, which would mean it had broken out of the atomic accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Experts fear 'snowball effect' as Iran abandons nuclear deal 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is preparing to break through limits set by Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and each step the country takes narrows the time its leaders would need to have enough highly enriched uranium for an atomic bomb — if they chose to build one.

Breaking the stockpile limit by itself doesn't radically change the one year timeframe experts say Iran would need to have enough material. However, coupled with increasing enrichment, it begins to close that window and hamper any diplomatic efforts at saving the accord.

The United Nations says Iran has so far respected the deal's terms. But by Thursday, Iran says it will have over 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium in its possession, which would mean it had broken out of the atomic accord.