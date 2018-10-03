European lawmakers oppose Romanian referendum on marriage

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Dozens of European Parliament lawmakers say they oppose a referendum that could outlaw same-sex marriage in Romania because it risked discriminating against some families.

Registering their disapproval, 47 lawmakers wrote to Premier Viorica Dancila on Wednesday, saying the outcome could "harm children," promoting the message that "single-parent families, non-married partners with children, grandparents raising their grandchildren (or) rainbow families" don't deserve recognition or protection.

The Oct. 6-7 referendum seeks to limit Romania's constitutional definition of family to heterosexual, married couples. Romania now doesn't recognize same-sex couples.

The letter said the Romanian government had failed to ensure alternative forms of legal recognition for families and could be considered "complicit in the ongoing human rights violations against the rights ... of those in "non-traditional" families.