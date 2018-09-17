Ethiopians protest in capital against weekend violence

Thousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Several thousand Ethiopians have gone out onto the streets of the capital to protest ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of the city in which more than 20 people died over the weekend. Three banners in Amharic from left to right read "Justice for the people of Amhara, Tigray and Southerners", "Stop ethnic-based attacks" and "One mouth, but two tongues". less Thousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, ... more Photo: Mulugeta Ayene, AP Photo: Mulugeta Ayene, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ethiopians protest in capital against weekend violence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Several thousand Ethiopians demonstrated in the streets of the capital on Monday morning to protest ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of the city in which more than 20 people died over the weekend.

Commissioner of the federal police Zeynu Jemal said that five people were killed in the Monday protests and between 20 and 25 people were killed in the weekend attack. He said that 700 suspects are in custody.

Victims of the attack and their families alleged the perpetrators are some groups of youths from the surrounding Oromia region.

Police fired tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators, but people continued to flock to central Meskel Square. The demonstrators are calling on the government to take firm measures against the perpetrators.