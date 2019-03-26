Ethiopian official says plane crash report due this week

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian official said a preliminary report on the plane crash that killed 157 people on March 10 will be made public later this week.

Mussie Yiheyis, spokesman for the government's transport ministry, told The Associated Press Tuesday that a date has not yet been set but it will be released later this week. He said that a high ranking government official will announce the preliminary result.

The final report may take months to complete but a preliminary report may be released "anytime soon," said the spokesman.

On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines' CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the pilots of the plane that crashed on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, had trained on "all appropriate simulators," rejecting reports that they had not been adequately prepared to handle the new aircraft.