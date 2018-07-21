Eritrean diaspora watches Ethiopia thaw with hope, mistrust

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The sudden thaw between longtime enemies Eritrea and Ethiopia is opening up a world of possibilities for the neighboring countries' residents: new economic and diplomatic ties, telephone and transport links and the end to one of Africa's most bitter feuds.

But the fledgling peace is raising new questions for Eritrea's diaspora, tens of thousands who fled their government's tight grip, rigid system of compulsory military conscription and endemic poverty.

Now they are cautiously waiting to see how the truce will shape their homeland and perhaps offer them a chance to return.

Tiny Eritrea, with 5 million people, gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after years of rebel warfare. It has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki since then and has become one of the world's most reclusive nations..