Erdogan cites irregularities, defends Istanbul vote recount

FILE-In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019 file photo Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech at a rally of his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) in Istanbul. The mood among opposition supporters in Turkey's biggest city is one of jubilation but also worry - fear that their win in Istanbul's mayoral race could be overturned in a recount taking place after the ruling party challenged the election results.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his party's move to demand a full recount of votes cast in mayoral elections in Istanbul, claiming that "almost all" of the voting was marred by irregularities.

Erdogan suffered a major setback in last week's local elections after the opposition took control of the capital, Ankara, and won a tight race for Istanbul.

A recount of votes that were previously deemed invalid, demanded by Erdogan's ruling party, is taking place in several districts, but the party now wants a recount of all of the ballots.

Erdogan said: "We have determined that certain (irregular) acts were carried out."

The opposition, which now has a 14,000-vote lead, is demanding that the ruling party concede victory in Istanbul.