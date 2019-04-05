Environmental groups to sue Shell over climate change

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Climate activists are planning to deliver a court summons to Shell in a court case aimed at forcing the energy giant to do more to rein in carbon emissions.

The summons is being delivered to Shell's headquarters in The Hague on Friday afternoon.

The move comes a year after the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth sent a letter to Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden accusing the company of "breaching its legal duty of care" by causing climate damage across the globe.

Shell says in a statement that it agrees climate change action is necessary and that the company is "committed to playing our part."

The case follows a groundbreaking ruling by a Hague court in 2015 that ordered the Dutch government to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions.