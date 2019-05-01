Emperor Naruhito takes throne day after his father abdicates

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will perform his first ritual hours after succeeding his father on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Naruhito will receive the Imperial regalia of sword and jewel as proof of succession at the ceremony Wednesday and later will make his first address.

His wife, Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, and their daughter Princess Aiko, are barred from the first ceremony, where only adult male royals can participate.

Akihito now holds the title of emperor emeritus after becoming Japan's first emperor to abdicate in 200 years.

The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol without political power. Naruhito has promised to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to people.