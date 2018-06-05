Egypt's PM resigns days after el-Sissi began 2nd term

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's prime minister has submitted his government's resignation, three days after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was sworn in for a second, four-year term in office.

The move by Prime Minister Shereef Ismail appeared to be in keeping with political tradition that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term. However, el-Sissi has the prerogative to use the opportunity to reshuffle the Cabinet.

El-Sissi and Sherif are known to enjoy a close working relationship, with the general-turned-president often publicly praising his prime minister.

Ismail however sought medical treatment in Germany. He returned home showing considerable weight loss, some of which he has regained over the past few months. The nature of his ailment was never officially disclosed.

Ismail's resignation was announced on Tuesday by presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.