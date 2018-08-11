Egypt officials say bombing attempt near church thwarted

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian security officials say a man wearing an explosives belt attempted to attack a Coptic Christian church north of Cairo but failed to enter before blowing himself up.

The officials said Saturday the man tried to enter the church in Mostorod district in Qaliubiya province with churchgoers. Local media reported he was chased and prevented from approaching the church and detonated the explosives about 250 meters (275 yards) from the church, killing himself. No other fatalities were reported.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt's Christians account for about 10 percent of the country's predominantly Muslim population. They have been targeted by Islamic militants in a series of attacks since December 2016 that have left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

Mostorod is located 11.5 kilometers (7.5 miles) north of Cairo.