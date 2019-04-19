Easter bonfires in Germany canceled over wildfire risk

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in eastern Germany are canceling plans for traditional Easter bonfires because warm, dry weather has increased the risk of wildfires.

Firefighters managed to control a forest fire in Koenigs Wusterhausen near Berlin early Friday, one of several in the eastern state of Brandenburg in recent days.

Germany saw several large-scale wildfires last summer, which was exceptionally long and hot. Experts say climate change could make such blazes more likely in the country in future.

The government plans to pass a package of measures this year to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb global warming.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told weekly Der Spiegel in an interview Friday that the measures could include a carbon tax, with the revenues redistributed to citizens in some other form, as in neighboring Switzerland.