EU to stage war games to prepare for hybrid threats

HELSINKI (AP) — European Union ministers are taking part in joint war games over the next months to better prepare the bloc for a range of attacks, from cyberattacks to disinformation campaigns.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Thursday that the EU interior and finance ministers will be tasked to respond to fictional scenarios during their meetings in Helsinki in July and September.

Haavisto said that under-the-radar actions to seek out vulnerabilities in EU nations have become more prevalent, forcing the 28 member nations to step up their vigilance.

He said that "we want the union and member states to strengthen capacities to prevent and respond to hybrid threats."

He pointed to Russia's alleged jamming of GPS signals during military exercises in the Nordics last year as one such example.