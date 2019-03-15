EU targets 8 more Russians over naval incident off Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight more Russian officials that it says were involved in the seizure by Russia of Ukrainian ships and crew in November.

EU headquarters said Friday that it is slapping asset freezes and travel bans on the eight for "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

They include senior Russian border and military officials and the commanders of three Russian vessels.

The EU says the move comes in response to the "escalation" in the waters off eastern Ukraine and "violations of international law by Russia, which used military force with no justification."

It means 170 people and 44 entities, often organizations, associations or companies, are now subject to sanctions until at least Sept. 15 over the incident.