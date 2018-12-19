EU reaches deal with Italy on budget

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici pauses before speaking during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The European Commission says it has reached an agreement with Italy to avert action over the country's budget plans, which the EU's executive arm had warned could break euro currency rules. less European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici pauses before speaking during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The European Commission says ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close EU reaches deal with Italy on budget 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has reached an agreement with Italy to avert legal action over the country's budget plans, which the EU's executive arm had warned could break euro currency rules.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday that the "agreement is not ideal" but allows the Commission to avoid legal action against Italy — "provided that the measures are fully implemented."

The threat of action is not rare in EU terms but it came amid growing tension between the Commission and Italy's populist government, which had vowed to resist any pressure from Brussels.

Dombrovskis said "the Italian government has come a long way" from the heated rhetoric of a few weeks ago.