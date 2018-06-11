EU backs Canadian leader after Trump's sharp words

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is backing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after U.S. President Donald Trump branded him "dishonest" and "weak" following a weekend Group of Seven summit of leaders.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the EU "stands fully behind" the joint statement issued at the end of the G-7. He added that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker thanks Trudeau "for the excellent preparation and chairing of this challenging summit."

Trump agreed to a G-7 statement on trade but withdrew from it later. He complained he was blindsided by Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats during the premier's summit-ending news conference.

Schinas added: "The European Union will continue to stand up for an international, rules-based, multilateral system."