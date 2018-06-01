EU, China vow to uphold Iran nuclear deal

















Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, right, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, right, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 2 of 5 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say they will deepen ties on trade and investment and that they fully support global trade rules, after U.S. President Donald slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. less European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 3 of 5 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say they will deepen ties on trade and investment and that they fully support global trade rules, after U.S. President Donald slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. less European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, prepares to shake hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 4 of 5 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say they will deepen ties on trade and investment and that they fully support global trade rules, after U.S. President Donald slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. less European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 5 of 5 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say they will deepen ties on trade and investment and that they fully support global trade rules, after U.S. President Donald slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. less European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 1, 2018. The European Union and China say ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP EU, China vow to uphold Iran nuclear deal 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China say they will do their utmost to keep afloat an international agreement to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons despite the U.S. abandoning the pact.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that "we will be unswerving in upholding it."

Speaking alongside EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, he said the agreement has been endorsed by the UN and that "every party has the duty to implement it."

Mogherini, who helps oversee the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, praised China and said Beijing, the EU and other partners are working "in full coordination" to save the pact.

President Donald Trump last month reneged on the agreement, saying it fails to stop Iran developing ballistic missiles or playing a damaging role in the Middle East.