Dutch court upholds ban on branch of Bandidos biker club

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a ban on a Dutch arm of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, agreeing with a lower court's conclusion that the biker gang forms a threat to public order.

In a written ruling issued Tuesday, the appeals court in Arnhem said that members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Holland operate in "an atmosphere and culture of violence and threat of violence."

But in a blow to Dutch prosecutors' campaign against biker gangs, the appeals court says it is not banning other Dutch branches of the U.S.-based gang or overseas branches.

Prosecutors say the gang has dozens of members in the Netherlands. It wasn't immediately clear how many belong to the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Holland and how many to other Dutch branches of the gang.