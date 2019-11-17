Dubai Airshow opens as big Gulf airlines slow down purchases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The biennial Dubai Airshow has opened as major Gulf airlines reign back big-ticket purchases after a staggering $140 billion in new orders were announced at the 2013 show before global oil prices collapsed.

The airshow, which runs from Sunday until Thursday, draws major commercial and military firms from around the world, as well as smaller manufacturers competing for business in the Middle East. The United States has the largest foreign country presence with over 100 companies represented.

The Chicago-based Boeing will likely use the airshow to emphasize its dedication to safety after crashes of its 737 Max killed 346 people. The planes have been grounded around the world, impacting customers like flydubai which has more than a dozen of the jets in its fleet and more than 230 on order.