MADRID (AP) — Spain's new government says removing late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a glorifying mausoleum will be the first among many symbolic moves to come to terms with the country's troubled 20th-century history.

Fernando Martinez, who oversees the government's efforts to unearth and identify the 114,000-or-so victims of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and the nearly four decades of dictatorship that followed, says another key step will be banning a foundation that preserves the legacy of Francoism.

He tells The Associated Press that "exhuming the body of the dictator will begin healing the wounds of this country, but that task will only be completed when the last ditch with a mass grave in this country has been opened."

But critics of the new Socialist government and Franco's descendants are pushing back at the plans.