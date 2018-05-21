Detained Iranian-British woman learns of new charges in Iran

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, Richard Ratcliffe husband of imprisoned charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for the media during an Amnesty International led vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Richard Ratcliffe said Tuesday May 15, 2018, that his wife may face new charges.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The husband of an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran says she now faces a new charge of "spreading propaganda against the regime."

His statement Monday says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe learned of the new charge at a court hearing Saturday before Judge Abolghassem Salavati of Tehran's hard-line Revolutionary Court.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government while traveling with her young daughter.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said "the judge told Nazanin to expect that there will likely be another conviction and sentence against her."

The news agency of Iran's judiciary, Mizan, later reported that the hearing took place but did not mention the new charge.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case comes as London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million British pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal.