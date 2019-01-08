Danes ban truck trailers on trains after fatal accident

The train involved in the Wednesday morning accident is covered in Nyborg, Denmark, Thursday Jan. 3, 2019. Two more bodies have been found in the wreckage of a train crash on a Danish bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark's deadliest train accident in 30 years, police said Thursday. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less The train involved in the Wednesday morning accident is covered in Nyborg, Denmark, Thursday Jan. 3, 2019. Two more bodies have been found in the wreckage of a train crash on a Danish bridge, raising the death ... more Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen, AP Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Danes ban truck trailers on trains after fatal accident 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has banned truck trailers on trains following last week's deadly accident which saw a high-speed passenger train strike cargo that had fallen off a freight train coming from the opposite direction.

The country's transport authority also said it is imposing stricter conditions for freight transport over the Storebaelt rail link, a system connecting islands in the center of Denmark, "under special weather conditions" and banning the crossing of freight trains during storms.

The Jan. 2 accident that saw eight people killed and 16 injured occurred on a bridge during strong winds.

The cause of the crash involving a freight train transporting semi-trailers filled with beer crates is still under investigation.

The agency said Tuesday's decision came after a test showed semi-trailers are not securely locked on piggyback flat wagons.