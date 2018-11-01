Cuban president arrives in Russia for economic talks

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, arrives at Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport for an official visit to Russia , Russia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Diaz-Canel is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on steps to expand cooperation between the two nations. less Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, arrives at Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport for an official visit to Russia , Russia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Diaz-Canel is set to hold talks with Russian President ... more Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Russia for talks expected to focus on expanding economic ties between the two nations.

After his arrival Thursday, Diaz-Canel plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Friday.

During the Cold War, Moscow and Havana were close allies and Cuba relied heavily on Soviet subsidies. But their cooperation withered after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union as Russia, hit by an economic meltdown, withdrew its economic aid to Cuba.

Putin, who visited Cuba in 2000 and 2014, has sought to revive ties with the old Caribbean ally.

Russian officials have recently signed contracts to modernize Cuban energy facilities and a metal factory. The two countries have also talked about expanding military ties.