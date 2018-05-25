Cuba plane crash toll rises to 112 with death of survivor

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 photo, a Cuban flag is seen flying at half-mast near a statue of national hero Jose Marti, marking the start of two days of national mourning, in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban Health Ministry said Friday, May 25, the toll from the crash of the passenger jet in Cuba has risen to 112 after another survivor of the catastrophe died.

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Health Ministry said Friday the toll from the crash of a passenger jet in Cuba has risen to 112 after another survivor of the catastrophe died.

A ministry statement says Emiley Sanchez de la O succumbed to her extensive injuries early in the day after nearly a week of treatment. The 40-year-old woman was one of three people who initially survived the May 18 crash of the Boeing 7373-200 jet shortly after takeoff from Havana.

A 23-year-old who lived through the crash died earlier this week, and authorities have identified the only living survivor as 19-year-old Mailen Diaz.

The plane was being operated by a Mexican charter company for state-owned airline Cubana when it abruptly crashed in Havana's rural outskirts and burst into flames. The cause remains under investigation.