Cuba approves new leader's Cabinet with old faces in place

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban lawmakers have approved the Cabinet named by new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, keeping most of the ministers from Raul's Castro government in place, except for in the key post of economic reform.

Cuba's national assembly is also considering a proposed reform of its 1976 constitution that would reshape its government, courts and economy, creating the position of prime minister alongside the president, although it would maintain the Communist Party as the sole political force in the country.

Among the ministers kept in place in Diaz-Canel's Council of Ministers on Saturday were three historic vice presidents: revolutionary commanders Ramiro Valdes, Ricardo Cabrisas and Gen. Ulises Rosales del Toro.

The main change was the absence of economic reforms minister Marino Murillo.