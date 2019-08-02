Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say six people, including a 10-year-old child, have been shot dead in the capital Zagreb.

Police say the man suspected of the killings took his own life early on Friday after a long chase that saw large parts of the Croatian capital sealed off.

Police found the bodies late Thursday in a quiet neighborhood in Zagreb. In addition to the child, two men and three women were killed. A 7-month old baby was found unharmed.

Croatian media have reported that the suspect's ex-wife and her partner were among the victims.