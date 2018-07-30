Court orders German far-right party to correct Clinton claim

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has ordered the far-right Alternative for Germany party to publicly correct its claim that the country's environment ministry gave money to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton while she was running for president in 2016.

The court said in a statement Monday that the party and its regional leader Georg Pazderski must publish a correction on their website stating that the ministry "paid no money whatsoever to support the election campaign of Hillary Clinton."

The party had claimed German government funds intended for climate-related projects in Africa overseen by the charitable Clinton Foundation had gone to Clinton's election campaign.

Alternative for Germany, which welcomed Donald Trump's 2016 election victory and wants international sanctions against Russia lifted, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.