Complaints as 157 bodies kept in morgue trailer in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Overcrowding at morgues in Mexico's western state of Jalisco has led authorities to store 157 unidentified bodies in a refrigerated truck near the city of Guadalajara.

Neighbors' complaints about the smell has forced the truck to change locations several times. It went from a morgue parking lot to another lot, before it finally wound up in a field behind a housing development.

An inspector for the state human rights commission says many of the bodies had been recovered from clandestine graves and are already decomposed.

Inspector Javier Perlasca says that "this was a mistake ... and it is bothering the neighbors" while causing pain for victims' families.

The state government says it will investigate and the truck will be moved back to the morgue.