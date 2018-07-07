Coast Guard evacuates ailing crew member from Queen Mary 2

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials in New York have evacuated a Queen Mary 2 crew member who was suffering from abdominal pains.

The Coast Guard says it was notified at 6:15 p.m. Friday that a crew member on board the ocean liner needed medical attention.

The Fire Department of New York joined the Coast Guard in transferring the 32-year-old woman to a Coast Guard facility. From there she was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The woman's name and medical condition weren't immediately released.

The Queen Mary 2 had just departed New York for a seven-day passage to Southampton, England.

The 1,132-foot (345-meter) vessel is the flagship of the Cunard cruise line. A Cunard spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.